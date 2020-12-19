By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former house of Big Brother Naija Reality show, pepper dem season, Precious Yunana Yashim also known as Diane Russet has disclosed that she’s yet to find her man.

The budding actress is reacting to a lady‘s tweet who called her out for not fulfilling her promise to show off her man before the end of 2020.

Earlier in the year Diane, had promised her fans that she would show off her man and being that 2020 is almost over, a lady took to Twitter to remind the former BBNaija housemate that she is yet to keep her promise.

The twitter user mocked the Reality TV star for failing to fulfill her word and keeping her fans waiting endlessly.

She tweeted, “Diane Russet remember you said you will be showing him off this 2020. We done wait sotey we don dey loose weight. 2020 don finish oo”.

Reacting to her tweet, the 24-year-old stated that she couldn’t find “the one” in 2020 and will have try her luck again next year.

She wrote, “Omo I couldn’t find him. We try next year”.

We try again next year 😭🙏🏾 https://t.co/nJ4w9IdJ8B — Official_DianeRusset (@DianeRusset) December 18, 2020