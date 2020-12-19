By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has suggested ways on how the government could secure schools in northern Nigeria.

He highlighted these six pointers on his Twitter page.

According to him, in order to protect schools in Northern Nigeria, the government needs to abolish boarding schools in rural areas.

They are to drill students & teachers on emergency security measures.

Also to create a special security unit for schools.

Furthermore, they are to build perimeter walls around schools, install CCTV & alarm systems in schools,

Lastly, the government and the school’s administration are to intensify prayers.

This is following the abduction and release of 344 schoolboys from Kankara Government Science Secondary School in Katsina state.

A similar incident happened in 2014, involving Chibok girls in Borno.