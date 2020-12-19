Nigerian afrobeat legend, Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock has disclosed how she met him.

She made this known in a recent post she shared via her official Instagram page over the weekend.

The talent manager and mother of one said she met Wizkid in 2012 while she was still managing popular American based singer, Chris Bown.

Jada and the self-styled Starboy now have a lovely son together, named Zion Balogun who recently visited his grandfather for the first time.

Writing further, she noted that it has been an incredible journey and she is blessed to have worked with several amazing talents like Wizkid and Chris Brown.