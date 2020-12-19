By Jennifer Okunndia

Multi award winning gospel singer, songwriter and performing artiste Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, popularly known by her stage name Ada, releases her fifth studio album, dubbed “Born Of God.“

Speaking about the album which houses 16-tracks, Ada said “It’s the slowest album I have ever made. I didn’t want to lose the origin of my audience and I didn’t want it to be perceived only as a worship album.

I want to pass the message of faith, hope and love. I really wanted to inspire hope, especially with a year like 2020 where people aren’t sure of where they’re going with the coronavirus pandemic and all. People are unsure whether to be excited or not for the coming year so I hope I have been able to inspire people with this new album and wish that people find their soundtracks within the album.”

The album features SE OK, Blessing Jackson, Buchi, Sinach, Chize, Nosa and Limoblaze.