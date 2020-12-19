The Enugu State Government celebrated the festival of songs of nine lessons and carol on Friday night, with prominent citizens of the state and community leaders attending.

The event was staged to mark the Christmas season.

The festival, held at the Government House, saw Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi taking the first lesson with the massage centering on “The Creation of Man”.

A news correspondent at the event reported that each reading was followed by songs and entertainments.

The festival was also attended by Christians from various denominations.

The Enugu State Chief Judge, Mrs Prisilia Emehelu, read the second lesson, taken from the Book of Hosea, entitled: “Let us Know the Lord”.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugwu Uche, read the third lesson.

The lesson was taken from the Book of James with the title: ”Patiently Waiting for the Lord”.

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, took the fourth lesson on “The Coming of the Messiah”, taken from the Book of Isaiah.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Augustine Nnamani, read the fifth lesson, taken from the Book of Isaiah with title: “The Virgin Conceived”.

The Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, read the sixth lesson taken from the Book of Malachi with the title: “God Sent His Messenger to Prepare the Way”.

A former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, took the seventh lesson from the Book of Isaiah on “The Coming of the Prince of Peace.”

The eight lesson was read by the Enugu State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ede, from the Book of Isaiah entitled: “Unto us a Child is Born”.

The carol rounded off with a lesson, taken from the Book of Luke, read by the Chaplain of the Enugu State Government House, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Ozude, centering on ”The Birth of Jesus Christ”.

All the lessons centred on the coming of Jesus Christ to redeem mankind.