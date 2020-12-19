By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A 27-year-old carpenter, Lucky Philemon, who claims to be one of the protesters allegedly shot when soldiers dispersed protesters at Lekki tollgate on the evening of 20 October has appeared before the Lagos State Judicial panel.

The 27-year -old native of Kaduna State had submitted a petition against the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force to the panel.

However, his case could not be heard as army officers invited by the panel over his petition were not present.

Philemon’s lead counsel, Wole Bamgbala, told the panel that the petitioner was part of the peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.

But he added that as a result of gunshot injury he sustained when soldiers were used to disperse the protesters, his left leg was amputated.

Chinedu Nwota another counsel to the petitioner, told journalists that Philemon was lucky to be alive.

He said after Philemon was shot, he fainted and woke up one hour after.

The lawyer added that Philemon was subsequently taken to Reddington hospital, Lekki, where his left leg was amputated by soldiers.

The lawyer said Philemon was admitted at the hospital on October 20 and discharged on November 23.

The lawyer added that Lagos State government footed his hospital bill.

The legal practitioner said Philemon wants financial support from the government and an artificial leg to enable him move around.

Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned hearing of the petition to 8th January 2021.