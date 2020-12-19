The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ebonyi on Friday decorated 17 newly-promoted operatives with their new ranks.

The State Commandant of the corps, Lucy Samu, said during the brief ceremony in Abakaliki that the officers were promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Corps to Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC).

Samu said that the officers exhibited diligence and commitment to service and hoped that the promotion should serve as a morale booster for greater service.

“We are happy that many officers in the command were promoted and this would generally spur us to efficiently secure lives and properties, especially public infrastructure.

“I also enjoin those who were not promoted not to feel disappointed but be more focused with the hope of receiving theirs very soon,” she said.

Gov. David Umahi, represented by the Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, congratulated the newly-promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to service.

“This is just a contact point in your careers because those who attained the apex of the service do not have two heads.

“Do not pay much attention to the monetary increment attached to the promotion but to the calling for greater service,” the governor said

He acknowledged that Ebonyi had served as a blessing to security agents in the state, especially the senior officers.

According to him, most of them received their promotions before being transferred out of Ebonyi.

“Security is not a one-man business that should be left for the governor, heads of security agencies and commissioners, among others.

“The information one gives concerning a security situation should assist greatly in handling such situation,” he said.

He said that the immense collaboration received by the government from various security agencies has made the state one of the safest in the country.

Mathias Ogbonna, who was promoted to DCC, thanked the NSCDC management for the privilege given to the promoted officers.

“We pledge to be more dedicated to our duties and contribute to the overall uplift of the corps,” Ogbonna said.