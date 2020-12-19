Cynthia Morgan has revealed that Davido never picked her calls or replied to messages after he offered to help her.

The DMW boss offered to help during Cynthia Morgan’s online face-off with her former boss Jude Okoye in May 2020.

“Cynthia Morgan call me,” he wrote, adding in another post that “Tell Cynthia l got an anthem for her… I’ll record my verse now.”

Serving an update in an interview with Hip TV, Cynthia said: “After the interview that I had with Sandra, I did see a tweet where David said ‘Cynthia call Me’ and I did call David but he didn’t take his calls. Sent messages on WhatsApp but he didn’t reply them.”

Cynthia also revealed that she did a demo for the record Davido sent over to her but she’s yet to hear from him after several months.

“It’s just a long story actually…but l don’t know. Even the record he sent, I made a demo verse of the record and it’s been like three months we’ve not heard anything from David.”

Watch the video below;

Cynthia Morgan calls Davido out, reveals why she unfollowed him on instagram pic.twitter.com/hhhmcg00zh — REFORM NIGERIA 🇳🇬 (@FreebiesloadedM) December 18, 2020

Davido was yet to respond to Morgan’s claim as of the time of filing this report.

The development, however, has ignited mixed reactions on Twitter. While some accused the ‘FEM’ singer of clout chasing, others slammed Morgan for always “playing the pity card.”