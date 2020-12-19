By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Eleven Nigerians have died in the last 24 hours as the nation recorded 806 new cases of COVID-19, with Lagos and Abuja taking the lead.

On Thursday, Nigeria reported its highest COVID-19 infections in a single day since the pandemic broke in February, posting 1,145 cases

But there was a drop on Friday, with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announcing 806 cases.

However, it reported a high mortality figure: 11 people died, six of them in Gombe..

Of the 806 new cases, Lagos posted 287 cases and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja reported 255 cases.

With Lagos posting 746 COVID-19 cases in two days, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered indefinite closure of schools.

He imposed restrictions on churches and mosques, among others.

There was some respite for Kaduna, which recorded 36 cases, a sharp drop from the 138 cases it logged on Thursday.

Akwa Ibom followed with 29 cases, a rise from the two cases it posted the previous day.

With the 806 new cases, the nation’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 77,013 with 67,484 survivors discharged while death toll hit 1,212.

See full daily figures below

Lagos-287

FCT-255

Kaduna-36

Akwa Ibom-29

Katsina-25

Rivers-25

Kwara-21

Bauchi-19

Kano-15

Ondo-14

Plateau-13

Yobe-12

Nasarawa-11

Ebonyi-9

Gombe-8

Abia-7

Delta-4

Imo-4

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Borno-2

Cross River-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Jigawa-1

Ogun-1