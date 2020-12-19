Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There seems to be no end in sight for the crisis afflicting the Rivers chapter of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the different factions continue the battle to take control of the structure of the party ahead of the next general election.

About a week ago, a faction of the party in Rivers State led by one Abott Ogbobula, a loyalist of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, had inaugurated a Caretaker Committee for the party.

But yesterday, Igo Aguma leader of the faction of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Abe also inaugurated a parallel Caretaker Committees in Port Harcourt.

Significantly, the inauguration was held at “Freedom House”, on Evo Road, GRA Phase 2,Port Harcourt, Campaign headquarters of Senator Abe who was the former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

A day before the inauguration of the factional Caretaker Committee, Aguma, just like Abe had done may days before, had warned that APC in Rivers State is headed for a repeat of mistakes that led to the exclusion of party from the ballot in Rivers State during the 2019 general election.

He blamed Amaechi who he accused of playing ‘”God Father”‘ of the party for the mistakes.

He also accused Ogbobula and Amaechi of disobedience to court orders which, according to him, recognizes his faction of the party.

However, it worthy to note that Ogbobula was only one recognized by the National Executive Council of the party inaugurated at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

But in a press statement signed by his media aide, Livingston Weche, Aguma who addressed himself Acting Caretaker Committee Chairman during the inauguration claimed that there was a June 9, 2020 court judgment in which he was declared the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

He claimed that the court also declared that the which committee should also include all statutory members of the party as members of its executive.

Consequently, Aguma, according to a statement by his media aide, also directed the inauguration of the Caretaker Committees for other levels of the party.

“He directed the Local Government Caretaker Committees to inaugurate the Ward Caretaker Committees by this weekend. He further charged the Local Government Caretaker Committees to go back to their various Wards and reconcile all aggrieved members of the Party.

While thanking the “Freedom House” for allowing APC Rivers to use their facility for the inauguration, he also hinted that at the end of the reconciliation efforts in the state, the State Executive Committee and stakeholders will agree on the hiring of an APC Rivers secretariat because there is none at the moment.

“The Chairman re-enacted (reiterated) the directive that all factional offices of the APC in Rivers state should be closed down while commending the Senator Magnus Abe faction for closing down their factional APC Secretariat. He called on His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi’s faction to comply by closing down their factional Secretariat at 65 Aba Road Port Harcourt.”