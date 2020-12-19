By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday rejoiced with foremost scholar, teacher, legal luminary, author, and anti-corruption crusader, Prof. Itsejuwa Sagay, as he turns 80.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the president also rejoiced with the Sagay family, the academia, the legal profession and all friends and associates of the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption.

He noted that Sagay’s integrity and commitment to transparency marked him out as a Nigerian of sterling character.

“You have always stood by this administration, particularly in our avowed commitment to fighting corruption, and this you do without fear or favour,’’ he stated.

Buhari wished the author of many books, including the epochal “The Nigerian Law of Contract’’, good health, longer life, and further contributions to jurisprudence, even as he serves God and humanity.

Also, the president noted that Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, on the basis of his academic works, was a high flyer, recording best academic performances in the university and at bar examinations.

He urged younger generations to emulate Sagay’s excellent performances and set same as standards for themselves.