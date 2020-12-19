A 2-year-old boy, Dima, was allegedly strangled to death and thrown in an oven by his grandparents.

Parents of the toddler, Maria, 20, and Dmitry Shcherbakovy, 25, had arrived to pick up their two-year-old son, from his grandparents only to find his burned remains dumped in the snow.

Daily Mirror reports that the incident happened in Kuybyshevsky district of Novokuznetsk, Russia.

The grandparents, aged 52 and 48, were both “heavily drunk” as they became irritated with the little boy’s tears, Plohie Novosti reports.

The accused grandparents whose identity has been undisclosed to the Russian media was arrested on suspicion of murder.

According to a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee (IC) in the Kemerovo region,

“They located the little boy’s clothes in the house, but not him.

“The grandparents were both in the state of strong alcoholic intoxication.

“Next to the house the parents found the body of their son in the snow, and called investigators of local IC and police.

“Forensic analysis will establish the exact reason for the little boy’s death.”

Meanwhile, the child’s devastated grandmother from the other side of the family posted: “Our poor little boy, how could we not save you?”