Star child actor, Samuel Ajibola on Friday took to the gram to share cute pictures from his pre-wedding photoshoot.

The actor who was shot to limelight through his role as “Spiff” in the Africa Magic family TV sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’, shared some lovely photos of himself and his wife, Sandra Adanna, as they are set to have their church wedding.

The couple had on the 6th of January 2020 held their traditional wedding in Awka, Anambra state.

Samuel Ajibola is best known for his role as a child actor in the Opa Williams directed movie ‘Tears for Love’ and is famous for being the first Nigerian child actor to win the award for Best Kid Actor for three years in a row.

Ajibola on March 4, 2017, on the AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award) for Best Actor in an M-net comedy series, ‘The Johnsons’.