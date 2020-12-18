By Jennifer Okundia

Rave of the moment, entertainer, stage performer, recording artist and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda, has released the video of his hit track “Cash App.”

The independent artiste who struck limelight early in 2019 with his Vision 2020 song, was born on 27th January 1997, to Nigerian Parents.

“Cash App” features Zanku records label boss and singer Zlatan and Lincoln. The video was directed by Visionary Pictures. Watch it below.

With more than a million views on the animated video since its release, “Cash App” has already garnered 43,000 plus YouTube views and is number 30 on the streaming platform’s trending.