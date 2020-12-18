By Harrison Arubu

The United States on Thursday urged the Nigerian government to hold those responsible for the kidnapping of Kankara schoolboys, accountable ” to the full extent of the law”.

The U.S. Department of State condemned the abduction in a statement issued by a spokesperson, Cale Brown after the release of the abducted students on Thursday.

Gunmen said to be Boko Haram members stormed Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on Dec. 11 and abducted over 300 students.

One of the captured student said the abducted students were 520 and that some died in the course of fire fight between the abductors and Nigerian military.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive,” the U.S. State Department said.

According to Governor Aminu Masari, 344 of the abducted students were released by the abductors on Thursday night.