By Jennifer Okundia

Lagos based Nigerian musician, Big Brother Naija Lockdown former housemate Victoria “Vee” Adeyele, 23, released her much anticipated debut single entitled “Show.”

Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

Her “Show” single, produced, mixed and mastered by Nigerian record producer and Songwriter Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz, has already started to receive so much love on the streets, and across streaming platforms, with the numbers to prove it.

See Twitter reactions:

