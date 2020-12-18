By Jennifer Okundia
Lagos based Nigerian musician, Big Brother Naija Lockdown former housemate Victoria “Vee” Adeyele, 23, released her much anticipated debut single entitled “Show.”
Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.
Her “Show” single, produced, mixed and mastered by Nigerian record producer and Songwriter Phillip Kayode Moses better known as Pheelz, has already started to receive so much love on the streets, and across streaming platforms, with the numbers to prove it.
See Twitter reactions:
Bruhhh I’ve been listening to the song since midnight❤️❤️❤️❤️ #NengiAtTecno #StreamSHOW #Veeiye
— Sharon🗡🗡🔱🔱 (@abe_ni23) December 18, 2020
Show by Veeiye is a classic #Veeiye@veeiye This Industry is for you!❤️🥂✨ pic.twitter.com/pi4NvI1SHW
— Marobosa❤️🕊️ (@Marobosa1) December 18, 2020
A jam!We never experedit. No jokes she delivered 🔥🔥@veeiye #veeiye
#Veeiyenavibe #StreamSHOW pic.twitter.com/sbDVaH1Y2T#Veeiye pic.twitter.com/JuhjCuhY62
— Abraham Mathias (@MrAbrahameneojo) December 18, 2020
Oga mi @Pheelzonthebeat
After you na you o#StreamSHOW #Veeiye pic.twitter.com/nMMwGyCazA
— Asabi 💙 (@VeeHive5) December 18, 2020
