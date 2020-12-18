The Constitutional Council in Burkina Faso on Friday proclaimed the incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kabore as winner of 22 November election, with 57.74 percent of the votes.

The final results were slightly lower than the 57.87 percent issued earlier as provisional results by the National Independent Electoral Commission.

His closest rival Eddie Komboigo gained 15.54 percent of votes, while Opposition leader Zehirin Diabre gained 12.46 percent.

The final and official announcement by the Constitutional Council has validated the second term of office secured by the 63-year-old Kabore, who has been in power since 2015.

According the Constitutional Council, 2,972,590 voters casted their votes, or only about half of the 5,918,844 voters expected to vote at the polling stations.

About 10,000 national and international observers witnessed the electoral process