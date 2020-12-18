By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian, YouTuber and social media influencer Josh Alfred, known on stage as Josh2funny, has tied the knot with his fiancée in a court wedding in Lagos.

The Anambra State native, born in 1992, and his fellow comic colleague Bello Kreb, usually put out funny, educative and entertaining, skits on Instagram regularly.

He announced engagement to his beautiful fiancée back in October 2019. Josh rocked a white shirt, black pants, suspenders and a hat, while his sweetheart wore a a white dress for the event.

