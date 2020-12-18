By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Osun State Government has asked public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday for Christmas and New year break.

This was contained in a statement, signed by C K Olaniyan, the coordinating Director Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, “the government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure.”

“Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year. The Ministry of Education wishes all stakeholders in the education sector a merry Christmas and a safe new year.

This is coming less than 24 hours after Government ordered that all private and public schools vacate by Friday, Dec. 18th.