Michael Adeshina

Timothy Owoeye, The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, on Friday, criticized Air Peace, a private Nigerian airline, for poor service delivery.

Owoeye raised his alarm after a customer of the airline company also alleged that his flight was canceled without rescheduling or providing any alternative.

The customer with the name Olorunfunmilayo Adesanya and Twitter handle @Olorunfunmilay9 wrote: “Airpeace just canceled my trip to Akure from Abuja after paying N264,000 for our flight (myself and 2 little girls). They are not rescheduling or providing any alternative. I am so going to Sue this airline. They have no idea what they have done.”

Reacting to the allegation by Adesanya, Owoeye noted that “It’s an insane world with AirPeace.”

“I had a terrible experience with them in NOV. My scheduled flight from Akure to Abuja was canceled few hours to departure time, my return flight from Abuja to Lagos was delayed for 5hours, no one apologized while we waited & eventually boarded,” The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly added.

However, AirPeace has apologized to Adesanya for the inconvenience experienced.

A message from its customer service read in part: “We regret the inconvenience you experienced and deeply empathize with you”

The airline company was yet to respond to Speaker Owoeye’s complaint at the time of filing this report.