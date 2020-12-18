By Our Reporter

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has complied with the Federal Government’s directive on re-opening of four border posts in the country.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James said the agency has reopened its desks in Seme in South-West, Illela in the North-West, Maigatari in the North-West and and Mfum, South-South.

Nigeria shut its borders on Aug. 20 2019.

James said the Comptroller General of NIS had also directed the head of the service formation at these borders posts to comply and remove restrictions of human movement.

He said all persons entering or exiting the country must hold a valid travel documents as prescribed in the immigration Act 2015 and to observe COVID-19 protocols.

He enjoined travellers to pass through only these four designated authorised borders posts pending the re-opening of others