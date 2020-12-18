A traditional ruler, Oba Abdulfatai Aromire, has narrated how he sacrificed his personal property for the development of Apapa Local Government in Lagos State.

Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora Land, gave the narration at the inauguration of three newly constructed roads and one Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ijora and Apapa communities respectively on Friday.

Aromire said that part of his father’s house and shops belonging to him were demolished during the road construction.

Three newly constructed roads – Aromire, Adeyemi and Odunsi as well as the PHC were inaugurated by the Council Chairman, Mr Owolabi Adele.

The traditional ruler recalled that during the demolition, he discovered that the projects would benefit the residents socially and economically.

“When the projects started, my father’s house was affected, the then council chairman demolished the building but I wasn’t annoyed.

“As if that was not enough, people came to me one day and informed me that my shops have also been demolished by the LG as a result of road construction.

“I was amazed, that those shops are my source of income.

“But I wasn’t annoyed and that served as a pointer to many affected residents too, who came to me to lodge same complain.

“Now, many people will benefit from the infrastructural development, which, I know, will enhance social and business activities in Ijora community when the link roads become motorable, Oba Aromire said.

In his remarks, the council chairman thanked the royal father and the residents for supporting the local government to ensure the projects came to a reality.

“Apart from these three roads, we have rehabilitated failed portions of most of our other roads like Ijora Oloye area, Payne, Oniru Bristol Forcados, Arakan and Park lane streets.

“The newly constructed Oluwole PHC is also being inaugurated,’’ Adele said.

According to him, the projects are in line with objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) “and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State pattern of development’’.

He assured the residents that his administration would continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that would benefit the majority of people in the community.

Adele appealed to them to make proper use of the infrastructural projects and imbibe the spirit of maintenance culture to allow the projects last longer.