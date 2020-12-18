Some of the Kankara schoolboys after their release on Thursday. How many were captured initially?

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have been reacting to the release of the Kankara schoolboys from their abductors on Thursday night.

Governor Aminu Masari who initially told journalists that 333 students out of 830 were kidnapped now confirmed that 344 students had been released.

In a video released by Boko Haram on Thursday, one of the students then in captivity said 520 of them were captured from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara.

The students who were escorted from Tsafe, Zamfara State, by security operatives arrived Kastina today with some of the there still clothed in their school uniforms.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also congratulated the Nigerian Army for organising the rescue operation of the of schoolboys abducted, saying his regime and the military have a lot of work to do regarding the insecurity in the country.

Buhari also commended Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, for being up and doing since the abduction of the schoolboys.

While some Nigerians expressed joy over the release of the students, others are of the view that they were released for a ransom.

Some Nigerians also claimed Miyeti Allah facilitated their release, while some are also calling for the release of remaining Chibok girls.

