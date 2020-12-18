By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have been reacting to the release of the Kankara schoolboys from their abductors on Thursday night.

Governor Aminu Masari who initially told journalists that 333 students out of 830 were kidnapped now confirmed that 344 students had been released.

In a video released by Boko Haram on Thursday, one of the students then in captivity said 520 of them were captured from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara.

The students who were escorted from Tsafe, Zamfara State, by security operatives arrived Kastina today with some of the there still clothed in their school uniforms.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also congratulated the Nigerian Army for organising the rescue operation of the of schoolboys abducted, saying his regime and the military have a lot of work to do regarding the insecurity in the country.

Buhari also commended Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, for being up and doing since the abduction of the schoolboys.

While some Nigerians expressed joy over the release of the students, others are of the view that they were released for a ransom.

Some Nigerians also claimed Miyeti Allah facilitated their release, while some are also calling for the release of remaining Chibok girls.

Here are some Twitter reactions;

Special thanks to the Miyeti Allah for facilitating the release of the abducted #KankaraBoys. Next challenge now is to also facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls. They need to keep the momentum going. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) December 18, 2020

Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah are branches of the Nigerian government. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 18, 2020

Which governor in the north is the leader and sponsor of the boko haram? miyetti Allah boys a kidnapper,so miyetti Allah is a kidnapper and a terrorist https://t.co/4StpjOFTv8 — Nwoye Chuks (@NwoyeChuks2) December 17, 2020

Mind you, the chief negotiators for Boko Haram in the abduction of several 100 Katsina Kankara school Boys are Miyetti Allah. — ⭕nyeWawa 🌄#BiafraExit 🌄 (@africatt) December 17, 2020

10 students were kidnapped 340 got released Buhari is a miracle worker!!! #OurBoysAreBack — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@MrObi_) December 18, 2020

Interesting that Governor Masari said herdsmen from Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders rescue the #KankaraBoys. It is good that #OurBoysAreBack, but questions need to be answered. And what about the boys that were killed. Who will be held responsible? How do we prevent reoccurrence? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 18, 2020

Funny you think I cant put out my thoughts cos if you know what these girls are going through. God have mercy! And no, it is not a gender war! I’m least interested in that nonsense. DO ALL YOU CAN TO RELEASE THE REMAINING CHIBOK GIRLS! That’s all I want to see — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) December 18, 2020

#OurBoysAreBack Great News!

But how long will bandits keep abducting our kids from school and releasing them like birds? What’s the assurance that there isn’t another school under target? Or should we continue to deprive our kids access to Education because of Boko Haram? — AY Nigeria 🇳🇬 #SayNoToRape (@oapaynigeria) December 18, 2020

It was easy for them to negotiate the release of the Kankara boys and even paid ransom for their freedom but difficult to negotiate the release of Chibok girls.

What a messy nation — Leader, #YouthsMovement (@halinkoerameh) December 18, 2020

Even as the boys are back, children shouldn't pass through that kind of thing. #OurBoysAreBack — TRIPLE B ✊🏾 (@GabrielOtung) December 18, 2020

Glory be to Almighty Allah, We are happy our boys are back. Wailers keep wailing Buhari will succeed. The people that are sponsoring banditry, kidnapping and Boko haram in Nigeria will soon go to shame by God grace.#OurBoysAreBack. pic.twitter.com/r35Q10P0EB — Babangida Buharist™ (@jarmari01) December 17, 2020

How come Chibok girls ain't negotiated? I'm happy they are back to their families but something is not right. Nigeria government are the real scammers https://t.co/xkOy2XKh9r — Bigmoneybanger (@bigmoneybanger) December 18, 2020

Let's assume without conceding they were released through negotiation, why were the Chibok girls not negotiated to be released? Would you have preferred a negotiated release or an unnegotiated captivity? — Olajuwon (@Ogbeni__Skrtel) December 18, 2020