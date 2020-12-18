Cristiano Ronaldo picked his longtime rival Lionel Messi as the second choice pick for The Best FIFA Men award.

However, Messi completely snubbed Ronaldo and named the eventual winner Robert Lewandowski as his third choice pick for the award.

See how the two great footballers voted;

How Ronaldo voted:

Lewandowski

Messi

Mbappe

How Messi voted:

Neymar

Mbappe

Lewandowski

However, Ronaldo’d top pick Lewandowski went on to win the award by topping a three-player shortlist that included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Lewandowski joined Luka Modric, the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder who won in 2018, as the only players in the past 13 years to deny both Messi and Ronaldo the victory.

Lewandowski is also the first men’s winner from a club outside Spain since Ronaldo won the 2008 award as a Manchester United player.

A Bayern player had not won since FIFA created a world player award in 1991.

The club twice saw its stars relegated to third place by Messi and Ronaldo: Franck Ribéry in Bayern’s Champions League-winning year of 2013, and Manuel Neuer one year later after Germany won the World Cup.