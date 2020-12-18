Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton is set to sign a mega £40m deal with Mercedes after clinching his seventh world title.

Hamilton said he wanted his future to be sorted by Christmas and his team have given a heavy hint that Hamilton’s future is now tied up.

A post on the Mercedes’ official Twitter page carried the hashtag ‘announce’ accompanied by the ‘coming soon’ and ‘pen’ emojis along with a quote from Hamilton expressing his desire to stay with Mercedes.

‘I plan to be here next year. And I think we as a team have more to do together and more to achieve, both in the sport but even more outside it.’

Hamilton’s current wages are £35million per year and the new terms are believed to be at the £40m mark