Some of the freed 344 students of Kankara Government Science Secondary School have been sharing tales of woes suffered in the hands of their abductors.

They spoke after they were formally received by Governor Aminu Masari at the Katsina State House.

‘We ate only once in two Days”, one of the boys told Channels Television.

He added that they really suffered while in the bush.

Another boy said their abductors forced them to defecate in the same place that they slept.

Governor Masari has ordered that the boys be medically checked.

He assured them that they will be properly taken care of before being handed to their parents.

The boys who were kidnapped from their school, about 97 kms from Katsina, were released on Thursday night by the kidnappers.

The two governors of Zamfara and Katsina, who were involved with the negotiation said no ransom was paid.