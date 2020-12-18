By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Thursday, commissioned the newly constructed headquarters building of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, ABSIEC.

The Governor who made this known on his Twitter handle on Thursday said the new befitting headquarters of the Commission is a proof of his administration’s commitment to support democratic institutions.

“Earlier today, I commissioned the newly constructed Headquarters building of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC).

“Since its creation in 2001, ABSIEC has been operating from an improvised building that had certainly been hampering productivity.

“The new befitting headquarters of the Commission is indicative of my administration’s commitment to support democratic institutions to help our democracy grow even further.

”I have, therefore, charged ABSIEC to ensure that the forthcoming LG elections are free, fair & credible,” he said.

