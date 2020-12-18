Michael Adeshina

According to The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), all sim cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN) will be blocked by 31st of December 2020.

This makes it important for everyone not yet enrolled to get NIN.

What is NIN?

NIN is a set of eleven digits assigned to an individual, by The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), upon successful enrolment.

Enrolment consists of the recording of an individual’s demographic data and capture of the ten (10) fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, and digital signature.

The information is used to cross-check existing data in the National Identity Database to confirm that there is no previous entry of the same data.

How to Enroll for NIN

For those who are yet to enroll and want to do so conveniently, start the process online here

Upon completion online, please visit the nearest enrollment center to complete the registration.

See the centers across Nigeria here

NB: ENROLLMENT IS FREE!

This is the best and easiest way to get your NIN for now as provided by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

We hope you get it done as soon as possible. Any further improvement from NIMC will be uploaded as quickly as possible.

For People who want to correct their name on National ID

Name modification, visit a NIMC office. Cost N500 payable via Remita. If you’re adding or changing a new name you will require a newspaper publication and court affidavit. For a misspelled name, no newspaper is required.

“Someone like me who has NIN but the sim I registered it with has been re-allocated. How do I merge the NIN with my current sim?”

Nigerians with similar challenge should visit the telecom registration center and have your NIN added for KYC. With your new sim card and NIN slip, your registration will be updated.

NB: Please Do NOT click on any unverifiable link requesting for your NIN.

This has become necessary following the ultimatum given for sim card registration with the NIN. Fraudulent platforms are on the prowl seeking to scam people.