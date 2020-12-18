A former Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria, Tafa Balogun has stated that workable community policing will solve the communication gap between the people and the security operatives.

Balogun described inadequate communication as one of the setbacks in the policing in the country.

He stressed that there should not be any gap between the police and the community if Nigeria does not want to invite anarchy.

The ex-IG of police noted that absence of community policing led to killings, maiming and destruction of property that characterised the recent EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

Balogun made the assertion in Osogbo during a Community Policing Sensitisation Campaign organised by the Osun State Police Command on Thursday.

The State commissioner of police, Undie Adie said the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Inspector-General of Police, “decided to reinvigorate Community Policing which has been relegated to the background for some time.”

Adie disclosed that community policing was aimed at practically involving citizens in the provision of security coverage for their respective communities.

This, according to him, will also help in encouraging members of the public to provide adequate support/information that will help in effective policing of all the nooks and crannies of the nation in general and Osun State in particular.

“I want you to know that no security agent, no matter how effective, can know and understand your immediate environment and people better than yourselves as members of your respective communities,” he said.

The police boss, however, appealed to all the leaders, traditional rulers, security stakeholders and other citizens of the State to embrace the security idea and accord it maximum support so as to assist in reduction of crime to the barest minimum.

“As the name implies, without your support as members of your respective communities, it may be difficult for the project to be successful,” he added.