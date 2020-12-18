By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Olamide Erinfolami, widow of Inspector Bankole Erinfolami has alleged that her husband was killed by fellow police officers during the #EndSARS protest.

The late officer’s widow told the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi lead panel that her husband who was attached to the Anti Kidnapping police squad in Surulere was killed by fellow officers during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere.

In her testimony, she said on October 12, her husband called her early in the morning.

She told him to call her back when he got to the office.

Olamide said she waited all day in vain, only to get a call from someone in Maiduguri asking if she heard what happened.

The caller informed her he saw on social media that her husband was dead.

She said she called her husband’s phone, but got no response.

Eventually, she said a lady picked her husband’s phone and told her that her husband was shot.

The widow who said she resides in Ado-Ekiti said she has not seen her husband’s body.

When she visited the mortuary she was told an autopsy was yet to be conducted on his body.

In her prayers to the panel, she said she wanted justice for her late husband and that his killer be investigated.

She expressed disappointment at the Nigerian Police Force as she referred to video evidence showing her late husband on the floor after he was shot.

She said no officer tried to help him.

She also noted that after the incident, the Lagos State government compensated her and other police officers widows with a sum of ten million naira.

However, she said no amount can bring her joy back.

Justice Doris Okuwobi adjourned the hearing until 15 January 2021 as Police counsel, Cyril Ejiofor said he wanted to invite a witness.