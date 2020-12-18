By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and other matters broke its record of lateness Friday, with members not available, three hours after its scheduled opening time.

The panel which sits weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays ought to begin hearing by 10:00 am and close hearing for the day by 5 pm.

By 1pm today, the members of the panel, led by Justice Doris Okuwobi, were yet to appear.

Usually the panel resumes sitting 30 minutes or one hour late.

Today’s lateness was a record.

There are nine cases listed for hearing today. Two of the cases, arose from previous hearings.

The pattern of late appearance since the panel’s inauguration in October is one factor that has been pulling the panel back in achieving its six-month mandate of giving justice to alleged victims of SARS and Police brutality.