Emotion flowed on Thursday as the Lagos State Government pulled out of service 15 retired Permanent Secretaries who have served the state meritoriously for 35 years.

As the permanent secretaries were being pulled out in the ceremonial ‘Pens Down’ ceremony, well wishers lined the road to wish them well, while some betrayed emotion.

Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said it was without a doubt, a thing of great joy and pride to be honoured and celebrated for any accomplishment in life at any point in time, let alone, when the occasion is the celebration of 35 years of unblemished meritorious public service career in Lagos State Public Service.

“The most cynical of men will agree that today’s Pens down ceremony represents an occasion for rejoicing and giving glory to Almighty God for the grace of life in good health to witness and participate in today’s celebration in the company of loved ones. I congratulate you all”, Muri-Okunola said.

He maintained that since their early beginnings in the public service as eager enthusiastic young men and women, the World had gone through severàl changes just as the Civil Service had undergone several reforms, especially from the transition from analogue to digital technology.

“I am proud to put on record that you all have been found worthy to be honoured and celebrated today in recognition of your exemplary service and record of outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the State public Service.

“Indeed in felicitating with you, I wish to express my profound appreciation and gratitude for your loyalty, commitment, dedication and priceless service rendered through the years. I do this on behalf of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor, the Government and the good people of Lagos State and a grateful public service”, he said.

He thereby urged the retirees to deploy new skills, wide knowledge extensive administrative and management expert garnered over the years to continue to add value to themselves, their communities and to Lagos State as a whole.

“Let me urge you that now that you have retired, Lagos State Government would continue to look forward to benefitting from your vast reservoirs of information in formulating and implementing public policies to move the state forward. Therefore, kindly ensure that you all avail yourselves of the services as and when you need to do so”, Muri-Okunola said.

The names of the Permanent secretaries honoured were Mrs Ayinde Rhoda Olubusola, Mr Fashola Taofik Adeyemi, Mrs Umar Abimbola Shukrat, Mrs Ogunmola Omobolanle Modinat, Dr Lawal Lateef Temitayo and Mr Osi-Efa Mustapha Abiodun. Others were Dr Salaam Taiwo Olufemi, Mr Olusanya Ebenezer Abayomi, Mrs Faseun Folasade Owolola, Mrs Awoseyi Toyin Idowu, Dr Allison Shamsideen Olalekan and Mrs Raji Ganiat Abidemi.

The rest were Mrs Falugba Yewande Olamide, Dr (Mrs) Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko and Mr Adeniji Segun Olufemi

Responding on behalf of the retirees, one of the former Permanent Secretaries, Mrs Ogunmola Omobolanle, expressed their appreciation, especially to the amiable Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state Executive Council members and other top government functionaries for their support, while also promising to make themselves available anytime they were called upon to do so, as far as rendering services to the Lagos State Government is concerned