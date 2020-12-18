By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian super star singer Tiwa Savage has released the video for “Park Well”, featuring Davido.

“Park Well” is number 3 on YouTube trending and it has already garnered 432,000 plus views since dropping on Wednesday December 16th 2020.

The record which features OBO, as Davido is fondly called, is a melodious vibe, that gets you started on the weekend, as Savage sings about the love she has for her lover.

“Park Well” lyrics, is off her Celia album. Check on it here:

Early momo na your phone, I dey call, baby

Two four seven, baby, you I dey want, baby

Wallai, no yawa for you, baby

Chai park well and balance well for me, yeah

Baby, baby, oh baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby,

Baby, baby, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh baby, baby, baby, oh baby

Chai park well and balance well for me, yeah

Baddest Balance, yeah, ba na ba, balance well for me

No time for chitchat

I want you to pull me closer, baby, oh, missed you, I can’t lie

E don build, love wey distance, not fit corrupt

No yawa, no yawa, oh, baby

Tell me no yawa, oh, park well and balance well for me

Yeah, I know say things, no balance but you don try for me

Yeah, yeah and I go give you joy cos I know strong