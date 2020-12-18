By Jennifer Okundia
Multiple award winning Nigerian super star singer Tiwa Savage has released the video for “Park Well”, featuring Davido.
“Park Well” is number 3 on YouTube trending and it has already garnered 432,000 plus views since dropping on Wednesday December 16th 2020.
The record which features OBO, as Davido is fondly called, is a melodious vibe, that gets you started on the weekend, as Savage sings about the love she has for her lover.
“Park Well” lyrics, is off her Celia album. Check on it here:
Early momo na your phone, I dey call, baby
Two four seven, baby, you I dey want, baby
Wallai, no yawa for you, baby
Chai park well and balance well for me, yeah
Baby, baby, oh baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby,
Baby, baby, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh baby, baby, baby, oh baby
Chai park well and balance well for me, yeah
Baddest Balance, yeah, ba na ba, balance well for me
No time for chitchat
I want you to pull me closer, baby, oh, missed you, I can’t lie
E don build, love wey distance, not fit corrupt
No yawa, no yawa, oh, baby
Tell me no yawa, oh, park well and balance well for me
Yeah, I know say things, no balance but you don try for me
Yeah, yeah and I go give you joy cos I know strong
