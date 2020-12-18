Michael Adeshina

Former Senate President of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, and his wife Toyin were among the prominent personalities and family members who attended the wake and service of songs of Dapo Ojora.

The event took place on Thursday, 17th of December, at Main Field, Lagos Polo Club along Ribadu Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Paul Adefarasin, the founder of House on the Rock church; and his wife Ifeanyi also attended the event

Patricia Ojora, Dapo’s ex-wife was also present at the event held with strict guidelines.

Adedapo died on Friday 11th December, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Street Journal that broke the news said it was a case of suicide but Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation and yet to make clarifications into the circumstances of his death.

However, the Funeral Service for Prince Adedapo Adelanke will now hold at 11 am on Tuesday 22nd December, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.