The Cross River State Police Commissioner, Mr Abdulkadir Lanre Jimoh has died, hours from receiving an award.

He was 56 years old.

Mr Jimoh from Ilorin, Kwara State died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH today, of suspected COVID-19 complications.

Doctors however said he died of pneumonia.

According to reports, he was scheduled to receive an award of execellence today, to which he had invited newsmen.

Jimoh’s kinsmen in Ilorin have confirmed the death.

“What a Tragedy, we lost an illustrious son in Ilorin Emirate CP Abdulkadir Lanre Jimoh”, wrote Mohammed Abdulganiyu Bolaji, a lecturer at Kwara state School of Health Technology.

“May Almighty Allah bless him, forgive him of all his misdeeds and grant him Aljanat Fridaus amin”, Bolaji added.

But there was no word yet from police headquarters in Abuja.

As a muslim, Jimoh may be buried in Ilorin today.