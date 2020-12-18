By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered all civil servants stay at home from Monday, 21 December.

This is to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

However, essential workers are excluded from staying at home.

The governor in a statement released and signed by Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar stated that that the workers are to sit at home until further notice.

Niger State has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19, with 12 deaths as seventeen local government areas have so far recorded cases of the virus.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello tested positive for coronavirus but recovered a week after.

On Thursday, the state posted 31 new cases of COVID-19.