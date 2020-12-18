Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered closure of all schools, imposed restriction on churches, mosques and others.

The governor also ordered all civil servants from Grade Level 14 and below to work from home, except those on essential service.

The governor, in a statement on Friday said the decisions were taking after a virtual emergency state executive council meeting.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “all schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice. Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on. All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

“All Event Planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people. Where the capacity of a Venue exceeds 300 and permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50% of such a venue,” he said.

The governor added that ample ventilation must also be maintained at all times in all venues, and deep cleaning of the premises must be carried out before and after every event.

He said a minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests and that all guests and service providers at events must wear nose masks/coverings before entry.

“Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots within the hall. Provision must be made for all guests and service providers to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitizers, as well as undergo a temperature check, which is mandatory.

:Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team that must be present.

“Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (Religious or Social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures. All Events’ Staff must also be educated on recognising COVID-19 symptoms.

“The Safety Commission has been directed to visit Event Centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.

“Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.

“Any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020. Event Centre Owners/Planners/Vendors will be responsible for any breach of protocols by their Staff,” he stated.