President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday rejoiced with oil and gas industry investor, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 64 on December 19, 2020.

The President noted that Ikpea has, through the grace of God, and hard work, risen from modest beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder.

He also commended him as an example to the younger generation.

President Buhari affirmed that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, thus proving that Nigerians can excel in the highly technical sector.

The President rejoiced with family, friends and associates of the celebrant, encourages him to continue exhibiting the milk of human kindness, which has seen him awarding innumerable scholarships and bequests to uplift the weak and downtrodden, and commends same to other well-to-do Nigerians.

He prays that Chief Ikpea will continue to serve God and humanity in good health, and enjoy all-round prosperity.