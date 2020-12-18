By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to aggressively address the nation’s security challenges, saying things will never be the same again in 2021.

He made this position known while reacting to the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, at his country home, Daura.

The president, who pledged never to betray the truth reposed in him by Nigerians, said he was very worried about the security situation in some parts of the country.

”It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet, but, we will keep on trying

”I’ll continue to be loyal to this country. I have asked for this mandate; I got it, I must not advance any excuse for failing to perform.

”On the issue of insecurity, I’m extremely worried about it, and I hope next year it will be different. Those among the law enforcement agencies that would remain in charge would be extremely busy,” he said.

”We have a lot of works ahead of us and some of these things we may not say because I don’t want to compromise the security and efforts being put by the law enforcement agencies.

”But really we are accurately aware of our responsibilities. Our responsibility is to secure the country – so we have a lot of works to do.

”Armed forces know their job. I meet them, we have security meetings from time to time, they must be very clear of my instructions, and their effort is not good enough for me

”It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem.

”We haven’t achieved that yet, but, we will keep on trying.”

NAN