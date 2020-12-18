By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Gombe State in mourning the first Military Governor of North-Western State, Alhaji Usman Faruk, who passed on at 85.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday, acknowledged the retired Commissioner of Police’s commitment to the development of his community even after retirement, stressing that he remained an epitome of kindness and humility.

The President also in his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, observed that their eminent son and Jarman Gombe, dedicated his life and energy to the unity of the country.

As the remains of the former crack police detective and author are interred Friday, the President prays that Allah will comfort all who mourn the octogenarian statesman and accept his soul.

Born in 1935, Alhaji Usman Faruk, served as the first military governor of North-Western State from 1967 to 1975. He was among the first police officers to be enlisted into the then highly respected Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was later moved to what was called the X-squad, which served as the undercover arm of the department. This arm of the department, which dealt with political crime, later metamorphosed into what is now known as the Department of State Services (DSS).