President Muhammadu Buhari in an interview with Television Continental (TVC) has admitted that more work needed to be done to secure Nigeria and Nigerians.

He offered the candid view moments after 344 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara were freed, six days after they were taken away by gunmen.

“I know we still have a lot of work ahead of us, and I am hopeful next year will be better,” President Buhari said.

He said he is fully aware of the situation and promised to do all it takes to secure Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria is safe for all to move about and do their businesses without fear. We are fully aware of this responsibility and we won’t give any excuse for failure to do so.

“The military is well trained, I think they need more motivation.

“You are aware we closed our land borders, but we still found out these terrorists still have access to arms and ammunitions, abduct people and make them pay millions of naira as ransom.

