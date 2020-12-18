The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s security agencies over the rescue of Kankara schoolboys abducted by bandits in Katsina on Dec. 11.

Mr Yekini Nabena, APC Acting Deputy National Publicity Secretary, made the commendation known in a statement on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

The statement urged security agencies to continue to live up to the expectations of Nigerians as they worked towards securing lives and properties.

“The APC is extremely happy at the cheering news that the abducted Kankara students have been released to the Katsina government. This indeed has shown the difference.

“The party specifically commends President Buhari for practically leading from the front and remaining in Katsina until the abducted boys regained freedom.

“While the opposition elements were out to make some political gains, President Buhari was tireless, having sleepless nights on the solution to the sad development,” it noted.

In the statement, the party expressed gratitude to God for the wisdom to successfully free the innocent boys from their abductors.

It also thanked the Katsina government and all security agencies for being proactive, having unity of purpose and total commitment in the rescue mission.