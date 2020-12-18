Bandits have killed eight people, including three policemen, in the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha.

The attack happened in Funtua, Katsina state on Thursday night.

Among the civilians killed were two palace guards and the Emir’s driver.

The Emir was reportedly safe.

Nigerian Tribune, which first broke the story said the emir was on his way from Abuja to his base in Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara state.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo confirmed the incident, according to a report by Channels Television on Friday.