Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has had on audience with President Idriss Debby of the Republic of Chad.

His visit on Wednesday, was to explore the repatriation of thousands of Nigerian refugees, majority from Borno, who fled killings by Boko Haram since 2014.

The meeting, which held at the presidential palace in N’Djamena, was also attended by Chadian ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Abubakar Saleh Chahaimi.

Zulum told journalists at the end of the meeting his mission in Chad.

“I am here in Chad to see our people currently taking refuge at The Darsalam camp in Baga Sola.

“We met them yesterday. Our people are doing very well, the government of Chad is taking care of them.

“So I am here to express appreciation to the President for his generosity towards our people here in Chad.

“We have also discussed how we can voluntarily repatriate our people back to Nigeria.

“Basically we are here for three things: meet our people, thank the government of Chad, and intensify collaborative efforts to repatriate those who are willing to be safely resettled in different parts of Borno.”

On Tuesday, Zulum crossed over the Lake Chad to the refugee camp in Baga Sola.

He interacted with citizens and supervised distribution of N50 million to 5,000 families as part of social protection.

Majority of the families hail from different parts of Kukawa local government in which the commercial town of Baga is located.

Other families fled local government areas in northern Borno and some extreme portions of Borno central located around the border with Cameroon through which Chad is accessed by land.

Governor Zulum was in Chad back in January, this year, to meet commanders of the Multinational Joint Task Force over fight against Boko Haram.

Zulum had also visited Cameroon and Niger Republic at different times to meet Borno citizens taking refuge in the the neighbouring countries.

During all of these trips, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and financial support to thousands of refugees.

He also extended gratitude to host communities and government at the local and national levels of the three neighboring countries.