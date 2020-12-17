By Jennifer Okundia

Reality tv star and former housemate of Big Brother Naija show, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has released a new vlog on her YouTube channel.

She takes fans through a moment in her life when she was really down, especially during her time in the BBN show and also how the people in her circle started to give attitude.

“Everyone goes through certain stages in their lives, and really that’s just life for you!.. while excited and Happy, I was struggling emotionally outside the media, beating myself, Sad ….” she said.

Born on December 23rd 1995 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South South Nigeria, Tacha refers to herself as Port Harcourt’s First Daughter.