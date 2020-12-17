Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested an undergraduate: Nnamdi Henry Chimezulem a.k.a. Dessey Marvel, for running a phony investment scheme.

Marvel was nabbed after defrauding his victims a sum of N850,000 (Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only).

He was arrested December 3, at Omuoda Lane, Aluu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State based on the claims of a petitioner alleging his fraudulent dealings through his firm: Skyworld Investment Limited.

One of Chimezulem’s victims: Ukoro Blessing alleged that, sometimes in July 2020, he approached her with an online foreign exchange business with an assurance of fifty percent (50%) returns on investment within two (2) weeks.

This offer, Blessing said, made many unsuspecting members of the public invest in Chimezulem’s platform and got defrauded. A total sum of N850,000 has so far been traced to him.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.