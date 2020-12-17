Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday received the Champion of the Enugu State 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Miss Chinwero Chisom.

Miss Chisom, who is a teacher at Girls Secondary School, Akegbe-Ugwu, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, was presented to the governor by the management team of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, led by its Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs Sade Morgan.

Upon receiving the teacher, Ugwuanyi congratulated her for the landmark feat, her enthusiasm, display of excellence, and dedication to work, while pledging that the state government would support her education.

The governor commended the NB Plc for the initiative and asked the company to write his office formally so that the state government will redeem its pledge to support her education.

Earlier, in her speech, the NB Director, Morgan disclosed that the multinational company relied greatly on digital technology to drive participation in the competition, which recorded a 55 percent increase this year, in the number of qualifying submissions from all 36 states, and the FCT.

The Director revealed that the winner was rewarded with a cheque of N500,000 and a certificate, as part of the company’s commitment to winning with Nigeria.

She stressed that the champion reward would serve as an inspiration to other teachers in the state, and as an ambassador for the programme when the company opened entries for the next edition in 2021.

Morgan explained that the NB Plc, in 1994, established the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, to play a pivotal role in the development of the educational sector in Nigeria.

Miss Chisom is an indigene of Igugu, in Udenu Local Government Area, and a niece to the Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.