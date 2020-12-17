By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has revealed that he is currently going through a midlife crisis.

The 51-year-old billionaire filmmaker took to Instagram to reveal that he is currently single and doesn’t really know how the next chapter of his life will look like.

The father-of-one pointed out that he’s 51, single, and unsure what the next chapter in his life but will walk with God and be the best father and man he can be.

He shared a photo of himself and he wrote: “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.

“Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!

“Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

Tyler Perry, who was once homeless and slept in a car, recently joined the list of Holywood billionaires.

Forbes magazine, known for keeping track of celebrities’ net worth, made the announcement in September 2020.

See the breakdown of his wealth below:

According to Forbes, the Entertainment tycoon’s incredible wealth is due to the fact that he owns 100 percent of his creative output which includes, “1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films, and at least two dozen stage plays.”

The net worth of that massive catalog comes with a staggering $420 Million!

Perry also owns a 330-acre studio near Atlanta which now plays home to a ton of creative projects, including other production company’s paying him to use the location – The studio worth $280 million.