The Sokoto Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, handed over 2011 Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, equipment to Mallam Zayyanu Mohammad, Desk Officer, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ministry of Local Government.

The 2011 Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, equipment comprised of 10 beds with accessories, 10 mattresses, one Microscope (manual), one Sterilizer (manual), one Suction Machine (manual), among others.

The equipment were delivered to Mallam Mohammad to facilitate equipping the newly built Community Health Services Centre in Jangebe Village, Bado/Danhela Council Ward, Bodinga Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The equipment were recovered in November 2019 for the people of Jangebe Village.

The Zonal head, DCDS Bawa Usman Kaltungo, while handing over the equipment, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption and appealed to people to always provide information to EFCC to assist it in fighting corruption.

“Information to EFCC is very critical,” he said.

In his response, Mallam Muhammad commended the Commission for its achievements so far in the zone while assuring the Commission that the equipment would be delivered to the community.