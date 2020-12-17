Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, better known as Simi, has reacted to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directive on disconnecting every SIM card not synchronised with valid National Identification Number (NIN).

On Tuesday, the NCC had in a statement given all telecommunications companies in Nigeria a 14-days timeline to block SIM cards not registered with the NIN.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December 2020). After the deadline, all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks,” the statement read.

Amid the criticism that trailed the new development, the 32-year-old and mother of one in a tweet said she does not want to be a part of the process on Wednesday.

“lol i want out,” she wrote.

In another tweet Simi said, “Honestly if they want to block it, they should block it. Cos I’m tired and maybe the 15 ppl that are able to register in 2 weeks can be calling theirself.”

Simi in a now-deleted tweet said the government keeps giving us nonsense, and we keep taking it.

“They continue giving us nonsense because we continue collecting it,” she wrote.